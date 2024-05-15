Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
SNDYS
Calissa Maxi Dress
$139.00
$97.30
Buy Now
Review It
At The Iconic
Need a few alternatives?
Neuw
Frenchie 90s Maxi Dress
BUY
$40.00
$129.95
Glue Store
SNDYS
Calissa Maxi Dress
BUY
$97.30
$139.00
The Iconic
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress
BUY
$168.00
Anthropologie
Reformation
Samara Linen Dress
BUY
£298.00
Reformation
More from SNDYS
SNDYS
Baha Mini Dress
BUY
$57.00
Revolve
SNDYS
St Barts Maxi Skirt
BUY
$89.00
The Iconic
SNDYS
Tuscany Dress
BUY
$37.97
$76.00
Petal and Pup
SNDYS
Adelaide Maxi Dress
BUY
$76.30
$109.00
The Iconic
More from Dresses
Wed Studio
White Bubble Hem Minidress
BUY
$2975.00
SSENSE
Shushu/Tong
Off-white Bow Minidress
BUY
$675.00
SSENSE
Vaquera
White Afterparty Minidress
BUY
$540.00
SSENSE
Simone Rocha
Off-white Sheer Maxi Dress
BUY
$2275.00
SSENSE
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted