Homesick

California-socal Reed Diffuser

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Homesick

Zesty orange and lemon reminiscent of the OC. A fresh sea breeze carrying notes of rose and jasmine from Balboa Park to Rodeo Drive. Top Notes: Orange, Lemon, Rose Mid Notes: Sea Breeze, Jasmine Base Notes: Vanilla, Clove, Musk