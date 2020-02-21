Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Playa
California Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo
$38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A weekly cleanser comprised of California sea salt and tea tree oil that exfoliates and treats the scalp to restore your natural oil balance.
Need a few alternatives?
Paul Mitchell
Tea Tree Special Shampoo
$14.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Garnier
Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Shampoo
$2.39
from
CVS
BUY
evo
Water Killer Dry Shampoo
C$34.50
from
eskincarestore
BUY
Paul Mitchell
Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo
$34.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Playa
Playa
Endless Summer Spray
$24.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Playa
New Day Mist 3-in-1 Styler Refresh
C$30.24
from
Sephora
BUY
Playa
New Day Mist 3-in-1 Styler Refresh
$24.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Playa
Hair Essentials Set
$130.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Hair Care
Paul Mitchell
Tea Tree Special Shampoo
$14.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Love Beauty and Planet
Radical Refresher Clarifying Shampoo Tea Tree Oil
$6.94
from
Walmart
BUY
TRESemmé
Micro Mist Extend Hold Level 4 Hair Spray
C$8.63
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
TRESemmé
Non Aerosol Hair Spray
C$7.96
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted