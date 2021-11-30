ColourPop

California Love Eyeshadow Palette

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

This ColourPop warm bronze, golden soul sister of Sweet Talk, is the palette for summer. Create the perfect day-to-night look with 12 insane shadows and glitter, they're all good - from Diego to The Bay. Just call this our love song to California. Shades Diego (warm mid tone gold) Gnarly (soft warm beige) Sequoia (vibrant yellow tangerine) Gold Rush (rusty terracotta w/ gold flecks) Hwy1 (chestnut brown w/ gold flecks) Laguna (muted yellow peach) El Capitan (bronze, copper w/ pressed gold glitter) Surfrider (mid-tone terracotta w/ gold glitter) Cahuenga (vibrant copper) Mission (deep brown w/ gold flecks) Cruisin (pale yellow gold) The Bay (neutral warm brown)