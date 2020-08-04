Cal Exotics

California Dreaming Vibrator

$59.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

Ready To Be Nominated For Award-Winning Oh-gasms! Put This Tireless Tongue Where It Matters Most – You! Your clitoris is trying to tell you something. It needs attention, it needs love and it needs to be sensually cared for and nourished. Now answer back with your own Hollywood Hottie Vibrator –– ready to star in your bedroom! Dedicated clitoral stimulator vibrator massager, can be guided elsewhere, too 10 intense vibration functions power a flickering tongue-shaped tip for waves of pleasure Power boost function when you need it most Convenient easy-touch 2-button control, includes travel lock Easy to hold, fun to use 5” long, 1.5” wide Flexible sex toy shaped to fit close to your curves Crafted with a plush, silky smooth silicone exterior, durable ABS frame USB rechargeable, 2.5 hours charge time, plays 40 to 90 minutes, cable included Waterproof, use with water based lubes or gels Your clit’s ready for its close-up with the Hollywood Hottie Vibrator. Its unique shape fits your hand like a trusted lover –– and that tantalizing tip flickers tirelessly with targeted stimulation that will leave you breathless. Play with 10 intense vibration functions and feel like the star of the show. Choose from these vibration patterns, including passionate pulsation and erotic escalation. Whether you’re focusing on the clitoris, or elsewhere, here’s a pro tip: just add a little water based lube for a better contact and a sinfully slippery feel. Your Hottie’s unique shape encourages you to play and experience ecstasy like never before. This Hottie’s body has a flexible tip to help you get in between various folds and curves for stellar stimulator results! The easy-touch 2-button control lets you cycle through knee-shaking settings. And when you need just a little more to get over the line, select the Power Boost function to a howling finish. Use the secure travel lock feature when you pack this cutie in your luggage. Keep this premium silicone vibrator powered up with the provided USB charging cable. A 2.5 hour charge will deliv