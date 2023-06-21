California Exotic Novelties

California Dreaming Pasadena Player Luxury 10-funtion 3-speed Rotating Vibrator Massager

Give into the beauty of pleasure with the perfectly crafted California-dreaming Pasadena player. The luxurious massager has 10 intense vibration functions, 3 shaft rotation speeds and a unique tongue-like teaser for a one-of-a-kind pleasure experience. The seamless silicone body and flickering encased teaser put out knee-shaking stimulation wherever pleasure takes you. Whether you're looking to turn up the heat with a lover or just enjoy some sensual solo time, this ravishing vibe is ready. While the clitoral encasing teaser flickers and moves with your body, the 3 speeds of shaft rotation deliver thrilling g-spot stimulation. Control and customize your pleasure play with the independently controlled shaft rotation functions and teaser vibration functions. Recharge the massager in 2.5 hours with the provided USB charging cable to enjoy 45 minutes of high-speed stimulation or 2.5 hours of low-speed vibrations. Enjoy frustration-free control with the easy-touch 3-button control pad and security lock feature for travel-ready teasing. The virtually seamless body and self-sealing charging port allow you to get this versatile water-resistant vibe for a dip. The hypoallergenic premium silicone is body-safe, unscented and phthalate free to keep your most sensitive spots, happy and healthy.