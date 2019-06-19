Search
Products fromShopShoesFlats
Puma x SG

Cali Sandal

$75.00
At PUMA
Strap yourself into the SG x Cali Sandal. Inspired by the colorful California coastline and Selena’s laid-back style, this versatile kick will take you from the beach to the streets and beyond.
Featured in 1 story
Selena Gomez’s Latest Puma Collaboration
by Emily Ruane