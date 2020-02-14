Madewell

Cali Raw Edge Demi Boot Jeans

$128.00 $37.48

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Cropped, raw-edge hems kick out slightly to show off your footwear in these high-waist jeans. True to size. 5'4" or below? Try the Short inseam. If you're 5'9-''11", choose Tall. 23=000, 24=00, 25=0, 26=2, 27=4, 28=6, 29=8, 30=10, 31=12, 32=14. High rise. 25 1/2" inseam; 17" leg opening; 10" front rise; 15" back rise (size 29). Zip fly with button closure. Five-pocket style. 90% cotton, 8% polyester, 2% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. T.b.d.