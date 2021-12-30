CalExotics

Remote Control 10 Function Little Black Panty

Remote Control 10 Function Little Black Panty Highlights: Discreet Pleasure: Say hello to the ultimate in naughty accessories with the Remote Control 10-Function Little Black Panty; Gift set includes one (1) pair of flirty lace panties in black, curved massager and a remote control so you can have. You cam control with a range of almost 20 ft. O/S Black Panty: Our stretch-to-fit panties are meant to unleash feelings of orgasmic beauty while the thrillingly discreet vibrating teaser pocket and ultra comfortable lace that will flex and move with your body while you squirm with pleasure. Versatile Teaser: The slim, compact vibe is sensually contoured to be the most versatile massager in your toy box. You will see, its unique shape lets you use it as a vivacious vibrator or as a discreet panty teaser for intense pleasure traveling on-the-go. 10 Function Stimulation: The small toy is meant to unleash feelings of orgasmic bliss with each of the 10 thrilling vibration, pulsation and escalation functions controlled with a single EZ touch button with a range of up to 20 feet. Materials and Size Specs: The ergonomic ABS panty teaser measures 1.25” x 2.75” x 1.5” (3.25 cm x 7 cm x 3.75 cm) paired with an ABS controller with a control range of up to 19.5’. The stretchy nylon panties are O/S on-size fit most. Power up your pleasure with two (2) AA batteries.