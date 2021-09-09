CalExotics

Rabbit Silicone Jack Rabbit

$123.99 $82.29

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

The luxurious Premium Silicone Jack Rabbit is a great companion for both, intimate solo playtimeand erotic couples adventures. Highlights: Easy to use combo stimulator Boasting 3 powerful shaft rotation speeds 7 pulsation and escalation functions Soft, bunny shaped clitoral teaser Premium silicone, ABS controller, stainless steel rotating beads Measures 5" x 1.75"/12.75cm x 4.5cm Contoured shaft contains 6 columns of reversible rotating beads Smooth rounded tip & a bunny teaser with soft flickering ears Waterproof (perfect for shower, bath or hot tub playtime fun) Suitable for experienced and first timer users Streamlined controls, with LED and soft touch buttons We always recommend using a quality lube for an intensified experience. Please also remember to clean your toy before and after use with any of our great toy cleaners or warm soapy water.