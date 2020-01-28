CalExotics

Calexotics Original Butterfly Kiss Vibrator

$10.19

"Intimately designed for her pleasure, the Original Butterfly Kiss is a sexy, curved massager worthy of every woman’s erotic toy box. Never again settle for a vibrator that just doesn’t understand your intimate desires and experience the always-satisfying and always playful Butterfly Kiss. This power-packed vibe has three vibration speeds operated with a frustration-free button control. The intense vibrations are sent throughout the flexible body and fluttering stimulator for mind-blowing stimulation. The delicately shaped massager is made from a body safe TPR to give you the ultimate flexibility and comfort. The curved shaft of this versatile massager moves with the body to caress internal pleasure zones, while the bulb-shape head delivers thrilling vibrations with pinpoint precision. The wings and antennae of this pliable butterfly flutter faster with each increase of vibration speed to tickle external sweet spots and send you soaring into a wonderland of pleasure. Get steamy with yourself or a partner and take this stimulator for a dip! The waterproof massager is ready to explore your sensual spots in the shower, bath, hot tub or wherever the fun takes you. Since 1994, CalExotics has been the world’s leading pleasure products manufacturer and is dedicated to being a consumer-friendly brand for men and women. We understand that to truly encourage sexual wellness, the intimate toy industry needs to create products that enhance pleasure in your everyday life and cultivate a happier and more satisfied you. CalExotics has taken the very limited intimate toy options from the past and created a world of pleasure products for men, women and couples. By revolutionizing the way we see intimate products, CalExotics has been able to help everyone find confidence in their sexuality and promote sexual self-awareness. At CalExotics, we want you to expect more. Expect more passion, expect more romance and always expect more fun.