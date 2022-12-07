Kiehl's

Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash

What It Is A deep cleansing, foaming face cleanser that helps balance normal to oily skin while gently removing impurities without stripping skin of essential moisture. Formulated with renewable Calendula Extract, which contains five compounds known to help relieve visible redness and discomfort, this foaming face wash for oily skin activates with water to create a dense foam that cleanses as it soothes. This sulfate-free face cleanser is gentle, soothing and non-stripping. Paraben-free, silicone-free, sulfate-free, alcohol-free, or dye-free. What It’s Good For Gently lifts away impurities, dirt and oil Deeply cleanses skin without over drying or stripping Helps calm and soothe skin Helps skin look and feel instantly refreshed and revitalized Creamy gel formula activates with water to create a dense foam Made with recyclable packaging