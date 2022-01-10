Madewell

Caldwell Double-breasted Blazer: Two Button Edition

$158.00 $77.99

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide A fresh take on a best-seller, this versatile blazer is a closet superhero that's sized just right for layering (hint: it'll make you look very put-together on Zoom—even if you're wearing leggings below frame). Woven with light and sustainable TENCEL™ lyocell, it's a not-too-heavy jacket you'll love—particularly with the matching pants. Regular fit. Body length: 29 1/2". TENCEL™ lyocell/polyamide. Do Well: TENCEL™ lyocell fibers are derived from sustainable wood sources in a closed-loop process. Machine wash. Import. MD254