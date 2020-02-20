Bloomscape

It is all about the striking patterned foliage for this gorgeous Calathea variety. This eye-catching plant has painterly marks of pink and white on dark green leaves with purple tones on the underside of the leaves. This pink color will turn white when the plant matures. The leaves fold up slightly during the night time where it displays a purple underside. This Calathea originates from the tropical rainforests in South America and therefore thrives in consistently moist soil and higher humidity. With a little extra care, this non-toxic plant will make a stunning and pet-safe addition to your home.