Simply Be

Calais Knotted Block Heel Mules Extra Wide Fit

£22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Simply Be

The new Calais low block heel mule, is a feminine take on the classic slip on style. This sandal is detailed with a rounded toe, is set on a flared block heel and the padded sock makes the style super comfortable. Extra Wide EEE Fit. Heel: 2in/50mm. Upper: Other materials. Linings and sock: Other materials. Sole: Other materials. Product Code: SB279MC