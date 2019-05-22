Calabasas

Calabasas Hat

In the literal sense, the hilly, San Fernando Valley city of Calabasas has always been on the map, but thanks to its status as the branding focal point of the latest Yeezy releases, Calabasas is the newest it word in streetwear. Earlier in 2017, the mere rumor of Calabasas branded clothing making its way to stores set off a frenzy of anticipation, and the pieces that have made their way to stores have been instantly snapped up. No more waiting though. It’s finally here, a full Calabasas collection. Streetwear basics like hoodies, sweats, graphic tees, hats, along with a selection of accessories sport the signature Calabasas wordmark and original graphics inspired by the Southern California atmosphere.