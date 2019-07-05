Reverie

Cake Restorative Scalp Tonic

Which hair type is it good for?✔ Straight✔ Wavy✔ Curly✔ Coiled✔ Tightly Coiled A restorative scalp tonic that promotes hair growth, balances the scalps pH, hydrates, and revitalizes. Key benefits:- Delays aging of hair follicles and supports growth - Restores balance, hydrates, and soothes the scalp - Protects scalp against skin damage and environmental stressors If you want to know more Treat your hair and scalp to Cake, a restorative serum that smooths, soothes, protects, and supports growth. This leave-in treatment, suitable for all hair types, is powered by active ingredients such as Swiss apple stem cells that have been shown to delay the aging of hair follicles and hydrolyzed protein from the sweet white lupine plant, which has a restructuring and regenerating effect. A blend of rosemary and rose hydrosols combined with eight essential oilsincluding frankincense, sandalwood, and ylang ylangcomplete this intensely hydrating formula. What else you need to know:This product is formulated without silicone and gluten. Made with 100 percent natural ingredients, it is vegan, cruelty-free, and safe for color-treated hair.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.