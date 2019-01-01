Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Raye
Cain Cosmos Slide Sandal
$177.95
$106.77
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Featured in 1 story
Nordstrom's Winter Sale Is Here To Save The Day!
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Alexander Wang
Abby Sandal
$495.00
$296.89
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Tibi
Hanson City Sandals
$395.00
$316.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
ASOS
Hat Trick Leather Heeled Sandals
$66.69
from
ASOS
BUY
Steve Madden
Tassha Open-toe Sandals
$69.98
from
Lord & Taylor
BUY
More from Raye
Raye
Surge Bootie
$198.00
$34.00
from
Revolve
BUY
Raye
Metallic Park Heel
$148.00
$63.00
from
Revolve
BUY
Raye
Kepner Sandal
$178.00
from
Revolve
BUY
Raye
Bella Velvet Mules
$158.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Shearling Lined Slide
$145.00
$89.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted