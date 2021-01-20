Caia Candle

Caia Candle Le Petit Derriere Natural Candle 1.3kg

£85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges

Meaning to rejoice, caïa takes inspiration from Caia Caecilia – the Roman Goddess of fire and women. Seems pretty fitting then that the south-west London brand whips up natural, vegan candles in the shape of the human form. Made by hand, the Le Petit Derriere candle is an ode to both classical sculptural and, well, the derriere. An extra-large statement candle, she definitely deserves pride of place on mantelpiece or table.