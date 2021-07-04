United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Arket
Cage Leather Sandals
$265.00
At Arket
With inspiration drawn from a fisherman sandal, these flatform sandals feature a caged front. Made in Portugal from leather that has undergone a chrome-free tanning process, they are detailed with an adjustable buckle and a padded insock for extra comfort. A versatile style that works just as great to your high summer dress, as it does in combination with socks for more in-between-seasons look.