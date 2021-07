The Inky List

This serum is derived from coffee and helps to reduce dark circles and fine lines. As caffeine is a diuretic it works to relieve water retention which can be a major cause of puffiness under the eyes. Caffeine serum also helps to prevent skin damage from free radicals which can make dark circles more pronounced.