At Liberty London

Editor's Notes A unique reproduction of a 19th century French pyrogène from Bonnecaze Absinthe & Home. Commonly found on a bistro table or bar throughout late 19th and early 20th century, a match strike traditionally served three purposes – to hold and ignite the matches and as an advertising tool for alcohol brands. Crafted from white porcelain with hand-painted lines and accents, this objet d'art flawlessly recalls the antique Café Paris original – fill the top with matches or toothpicks and display alongside other period pieces for a vintage-inspired curation. Read more Features Café Paris French Match Strike Reproduction of 19th century French pyrogène White porcelain Hand-painted lines and accents Top cylindrical container Ribbed surface on its side Handwash only White-tip or "strike anywhere" matches are required for use Regular household kitchen matches will not light Matches not included COMPOSITION & SIZE Porcelain H: 8.3cm, Dia: 8.8cm Read more About Bonnecaze Absinthe & Home Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Bonnecaze Absinthe & Home is a company specialising in reproducing uncommon antique objects from turn of the last century France. Using traditional techniques, all their reproductions are meticulously handcrafted with close attention to detail to ensure a sense of authenticity is maintained.