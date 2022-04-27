Joss & Main

Perfect for petite patios, this 3-piece set is designed for sitting back and soaking up the sun. Whether your backyard vibe is contemporary, retro, or farmhouse, this seating ensemble is so versatile. The table and two chairs are crafted from solid teak wood and made for the outdoors: each piece resists rust, weather, water, and UV rays. The aluminum chairs are wrapped in resin wicker for a breezy, boho-inspired effect, and the included toss pillows add inviting comfort.