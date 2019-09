Surblue

Caddy Hanging Organizer Bedside Storage Bag

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

Material-High Quality 600D Waterproof Oxford Fabric, Durable and Convenient Velcro, Dacron Mesh Size-50cm(20in)*30cm(12in) 8 Pockets- Meeting the request for multi storage Multi Purpose-Perfect for students hang on the bedside to storage books,magazines,notebooks,pens,celphone and some snacks and drinks,also great for hang on the baby stroller or child bed to organizer the items that baby need Back with paperboard support, durable enough to withstand heavy weight