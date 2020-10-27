Twinkle Star

Cactus String Lights

$11.99

20 LED Chic Cactus String Lights These cactus string lights painted fresh green, bring vivid energy into your room even in autumn or winter. It is easy to move, bend and can be wrapped around anything anywhere you want. Add festive glow into your party with 20 led cactus string lights. Beautiful decorate your living room, dormitories, galleries, also ideal for birthdays, wedding, party, Christmas, harvest festival. Specification: Light Color: warm white LED Count: 20 pcs Power Source: Battery Powered Length(First light to last light): 9.4 ft/2.9m Total Length (end to end): 10.3 ft/3.15m Intervals Between Light: 5.9 inches/15 cm Package: 1 x 20 LED cactus string light Note: 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE! If for any reason you're not 100% SATISFIED, please let us know and our customer service team will help you RETURN OR REFUND For longer battery life, use premium alkaline batteries