Round A’round

Cactus Reed Fragrance Diffuser

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

Cactus Room Scents [Billberry Cactus] - Green fruity floral scent Like a cactus flowerpot, creating a special atmosphere on the desk It is not just a common stick, but a cactus-shaped gypsum stick with a function of diffuser and green interior effect A little friend on the desk, small cactus shaped green diffuser How to Use : Remove the cap, insert the wood ring, and insert the cactus gypsum reed into the container. As per the feature of the gypsum reed, it takes 2-3 days for the dried diffuser solution to absorb to the end and to become completely smelt.