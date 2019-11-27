Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Kiehl
Cactus Flower & Tibetan Ginseng Hydrating Mist
$27.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A cooling, refreshing formula that purifies and hydrates skin.
Need a few alternatives?
Acwell
Licorice Ph Balancing Essence Mist
$24.00
$20.40
from
Soko Glam
BUY
The Inkey List
Polyhydroxy Acid Toner
$10.99
from
Sephora
BUY
Thayers Natural Remedies
Thayers Witch Hazel Alcohol Free Toner
$10.95
from
Thayers
BUY
Tata Harper
Concentrated Brightening Essence
$215.00
from
Tata Harper
BUY
More from Kiehl
Kiehl
Cactus Flower & Tibetan Ginseng Hydrating Mist
$27.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Skin Care
Ole Henriksen
Truth Serum
$49.00
from
Ole Henriksen
BUY
Pai Skincare
Rosehip Bioregenerate Oil
$44.00
from
The Detox Market
BUY
Volition
Acv Resurfacing Pads
$64.00
from
Volition
BUY
Indie Lee
Squalane Facial Oil
$34.00
from
Follain
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted