Cacti Ceramic

This prickly plant is perfect for any known 'plant killer', widely known as a very easy plant to care for. These Cacti arrive in two-toned ceramic pots and are perfect for any indoor space. Colours may vary throughout the season. Care- The compost should never be allowed to dry out completely, but equally do not allow the cactus to become waterlogged. During hot spells more frequent watering may be needed and this is best done in the morning or evening. Reduce watering in cold weather and do not allow the pot to freeze.