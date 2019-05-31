Lane Bryant

Cacique Sport Peplum Swim Tankini Top With Built-in Underwire Bra

£87.32 £52.39

A Cacique Sport swim tankini top with sheer mesh outlining the scoop neck. Adjustable straps. Built-in lightly lined balconette underwire bra. Hook-and-eye back closure. LYCRA® XTRA LIFE™ keeps its fit swim after swim. Heat, sunscreen and chlorine resistant. 50+ UPF sun protection. Item Number #351791 Length: 13" Imported Plus Size Swimwear Hand Wash 82% Nylon/18% Xtra Life Lycra Show MoreShow Less