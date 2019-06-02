Josh Rosebrook

Cacao Antioxidant Mask

£65.00

At Cult Beauty

Detoxifying, rejuvenating and purifying skin with powerful antioxidants and phytonutrients, Josh Rosebrook’s Cacao Antioxidant Mask helps to slow down cellular decline and assist in collagen production to leave skin at its youthful, luminous best. Organic cacao effectively stimulates circulation, which assists in nutrient delivery and supports skin’s natural healing ability, while potent plant oils – including marula and baobab oils – calm, nourish and maintain healthy hydration. The luscious organic ingredients don’t stop there – there’s also beetroot to detoxify, alfalfa to calm and reduce redness, turmeric to brighten and firm, calendula to soothe and soften, sage to balance oil and minimise blemishes, plus ginko to further increase circulation. Thanks to the conditioning impact of these ingredients, the mask neither dries skin out – making it suitable for sensitive and dry skin types – nor overburdens it with moisture, leaving it beautifully balanced.