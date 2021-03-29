Caboo

Bamboo Bath Toilet Paper – 12 Pack

$12.19

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Size: Bulk Sheets Per Roll: 300 Count: 12 Rolls TCIN: 81941874 UPC: 627843202776 Item Number (DPCI): 253-06-9463 Origin: Imported Description Caboo is a sustainable, green alternative to conventional paper products made from standing trees. Bamboo is a grass and among the fastest growing grass on Earth which require only soil, sun & natural rainwater to grow. Our bamboo grows back to full length within 2 years without replanting. Our 2-ply bath tissue is soft, strong and sustainable.