Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 53% Cotton, 35% Acrylic, 12% Polyester Length: Below Waist Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Pullover Fit: Standard Fit Neckline: Crew Cuff Type: Ribbed Cuff Garment Details: No Pocket Fabric Weight Type: Midweight Fabric Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: October 9, 2022 TCIN: 86172304 UPC: 196761005931 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-5844 Origin: Imported Description The Cable-Knit Whipstitch Stripe Crewneck Sweater from La Ligne x Target is a versatile must-have for fall. Made from a midweight cotton-blend fabric, this long-sleeve cable-knit sweater is designed in a cream hue with black whipstitch striped accents. A crew neckline, ribbed cuffs and below-waist length complete the timeless look. Using the stripe as a muse, the three founders behind La Ligne create timeless pieces that can keep up with life’s every moment. In this limited-edition Fall Designer Collection for Target, the stripe is used as a canvas that can be minimalist, maximalist, bold or quiet, a testament to this versatile style staple. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.