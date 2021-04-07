Baskiss

Cable Management Box

$17.99

Buy Now Review It

Measuring 12" in length, it can accommodate power strips with length < 12" in any rooms and keep all your accessory cables always tidy and dust free. It protect kids and pets from directly touching the power strips and other electrical equipment and meanwhile reclaim lost floor and desk space with a simple solution for cable and cord management. It has double directional outlets for power strips as well as three smaller outlets for USB/tablet/cell phone cords needs. In addition, your tablet, mobile phone, digital camera and many more can be stored on the lid. The wooden style cover makes it harmonious for home decoration. Not only tangled and loose cords look messy, but they can also easily cause accidents and damages. Sometimes it's very hard to identify which cable belongs to which device. Baskiss Cable Management Box solves all your cord chaos by neatly hiding unattractive power strips, adaptors and excess cord length from piling up on your floors or cluttering your desk. Take control of computer and electronics cord clutter without unplugging anything with this wire cord hider. Design of anti-skid lines effectively prevents the box from sliding high impact resistance feature. It has double directional outlets for power strips as well as three smaller outlets for USB/tablet/cell phone cords needs. It protect kids and pets from directly touching the power strips and other electrical equipment and at the same time reclaim lost floor and desk space with a simple, aesthetic and elegant solution for cable and cord management. You can store all of your outlet cables in one convenient place with this wire cord holders, keeps all your accessory cables always tidy and dust free. Product Size: 12" (30.5cm) x 5" (12.5cm) x 4.5" (11.5cm)