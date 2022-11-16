Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
And Other Stories
Cable Knit Wool Sweater
$149.00
Buy Now
Review It
At And Other Stories
Need a few alternatives?
Farm Rio
Red Lisa Cardigan
BUY
$118.13
$175.00
Farm Rio
TUHMBCO
Cable Knit Turtleneck Handmade Sweater
BUY
$89.99
Etsy
Pilcro
Mock-neck Cable-knit Sweater
BUY
$118.00
Anthropologie
LOFT
Fair Isle Turtleneck Cable Sweater
BUY
$79.95
LOFT
More from And Other Stories
And Other Stories
Cable Knit Wool Sweater
BUY
$149.00
And Other Stories
& Other Stories
Ribbed Cashmere Knit Beanie
BUY
$59.00
And Other Stories
And Other Stories
Lunettes De Soleil Les Specs
BUY
€80.00
And Other Stories
And Other Stories
Lunettes De Soleil Ovales
BUY
€25.00
And Other Stories
More from Sweaters
Farm Rio
Red Lisa Cardigan
BUY
$118.13
$175.00
Farm Rio
TUHMBCO
Cable Knit Turtleneck Handmade Sweater
BUY
$89.99
Etsy
Pilcro
Mock-neck Cable-knit Sweater
BUY
$118.00
Anthropologie
LOFT
Fair Isle Turtleneck Cable Sweater
BUY
$79.95
LOFT
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted