Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Zara
Cable-knit Vest
£27.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
You are accessing the website for United Kingdom, would you like to continue on this website? We are present in over 156 stores, please select yours
More from Zara
Zara
Velvet Jogging Pants
$39.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Cropped Velvet Sweatshirt
$39.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Cable-knit Vest
£27.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Argyle Knit Vest
from
Zara
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted