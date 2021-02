Acne Studios

Cable-knit Tank

£320.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Acne Studios' Spring '21 collection is filled with warm colors inspired by the beauty of a sunset. Part of the collection, this tank has been made in Italy from lustrous coral cable-knit and cut for a slim fit with chunky ribbed trims. Wear it solo with tailoring, layering it over a turtleneck in cooler weather.