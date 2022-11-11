United States
Pilcro
Cable-knit Cardigan Sweater
$148.00
At Anthropologie
Style No. 4114640120038; Color Code: 013 51% viscose, 28% polyester, 21% polyamide Open front Hand wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 44"L Petite: 40.5"L Plus: 46"L Model Notes Pilcro Our exclusive Pilcro label offers effortless style and endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. From top to bottom, each piece is both versatile and comfy - just how all your favorites should be! Delivering iconic silhouettes crafted from premium denim - along with boho blouses, breezy buttondowns, and beyond - this only-at-Anthro collection is designed to fit, flatter, and feel amazing.