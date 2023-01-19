United States
Cable Guys
Star Wars Darth Vader Device Holder
$30.00$20.00
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 54622196; Color Code: 001 Hold your tech with the force when you prop up your phone or game controller in this Darth Vader holder by Cable Guys. Comes with a 4 ft micro USB cable. Content + Care - PVC - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 8”h Cable Guys Charge and prop up your tech with the licensed figure stands from Cable Guys. Each carefully rendered character serves as a helpful companion when you need your hands free while you charge up your phone or game controller.