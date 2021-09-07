Jenni Kayne

Cable Cocoon Cardigan

DESIGN DETAILS 39% baby alpaca, 39% merino wool, 22% nylon. Made in China of Italian yarn. Lofty cable knit sweater with a relaxed silhouette. Faux-horn buttons. Dry clean. Due to the nature of the fabric, slight shedding may occur but will subside after dry cleaning. Slightly oversized fit. We suggest taking a size down for a little less volume. Questions about fit? Email service@jennikayne.com. WHY YOU'LL LOVE IT Using our best-selling cardigan as inspiration, our take on the chunky cable knit sweater is the latest layer you'll want to collect in every color. The luxuriously lightweight feel makes for the perfect year-round wear—whether paired with sweats or styled with a dress.