Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorTech & Gadgets
Urban Outfitters

Cable Bite

$6.00
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 47035415 ; Color Code: 089 Reinforce all your charging cables with this little animal accessory that clips around cables to prevent breakage. Content + Care - ATBC, PVC - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 1.5l x 0.75w
Featured in 1 story
Last-Minute Tech Stocking Stuffers For Under $50
by Sabrina Rojas Weiss