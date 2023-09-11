Domayne Exclusive

Cable Beach Bed

$4399.00

Exuding contemporary style and Australian craftsmanship, the Cable Beach Bed – Super King is crafted from Victorian ash hardwood complemented by a chic natural stain. The bed base’s sleek silhouette features a slat system, offering maximum support for your mattress, while the striking bedhead elegantly curves to replicate a serene sunset. Elevate your room’s aesthetic and customise the hardwood stain from a selection of colour options. Key Features Fashioned from exquisite Victorian ash hardwood and veneer, delivering a durable construction and smooth finish. Posi slat system ensures breathability and reliable support for your chosen mattress. Invite timeless chic in your bedroom suite thanks to its natural stain. Available in three sizes; queen, king or super king. Choose your hardwood stain from a range of ten colour options. Proudly exclusive to Domayne and constructed in Australia using responsibly sourced timber. Please Note: Accessories pictured are for illustrative purposes only. Australian made timber pieces are distinctly one-of-a-kind with naturally occurring grain variations. Price may vary due to customisation options, please contact your local store for more information on customisation and lead times.