Justay

Cabin Socks (5 Pack)

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

MATERIAL : Our wool socks women experience ultra-plush softness and flexibility with the perfect jacquard weave blend of wool. The warm socks for women are very soft, comfortable, breathable and cozy, you will feel warm all the days with cozy socks for women. SIZE AND DESIGN : Our women socks are free size 23 to 25 cm, suitable for women US shoe size 5 to 9, thermal socks women are lightweight and versatile enough for any occasion. Vintage style of winter socks women is perfect for formal or informal wear. GOOD VALUE : The cabin socks women come is a standard US SIZE, so everyone can enjoy these colorful, fashion vintage socks, suitable for autumn and winter, elegant, fun, trendy and unique designs. Designed for comfort and style. You can wear womens wool socks as office, school, hiking, outdoor, sport, indoor, home, work, in Spring, fall, winter season or in any cold weather or snow areas! FOR WOMEN : 5 pairs mix colors warm socks as pictures show, the women's winter socks are Christmas gifts for women on the Christmas and gifts for women on her birthday! You can buy womens socks as gifts for mom, gifts for girlfriend and gifts for her, such as sisters, friends and so on. It will coordinate with whatever you're wearing. RISK FREE GUARANTEE : Your purchase of thick socks is fully protected when you order today. If you are not satisfied with your ladies socks, contact us any time, we will get you back within 24 hours try our best to make things right!