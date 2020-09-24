Little Brown & Company

Cabin Porn: Inspiration For Your Quiet Place Somewhere

Rural escapes for those yearning for a simpler existence, by the creators of the wildly popular tumblr Cabin Porn. Created by a group of friends who preserve 55 acres of hidden forest in Upstate New York, Cabin Porn began as a scrapbook to collect inspiration for their building projects. As the collection grew, the site attracted a following, which is now a huge and obsessive audience.