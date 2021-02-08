Outerknown

Cabin Cardigan

Detailing Extremely oversized, hearty cardigans you'll be wearing all day, every day. We'll be throwing this on over every outfit this winter. Boxy fit, ultra slouchy, drop shoulders. Knit with a textured "half milano" stitch with rib detail at the collar, sleeves, and hem. Faux shell buttons. Size, Fit & Care Relaxed Fit 25 1/4" body length on size XS/S. Kristen (Studio Model) is wearing a size S - Height: 5’9.5", Bust: 32C, Waist: 25", Hips: 35" Hand wash cold. Do not beach. Lay flat to dry. Cool iron if necessary. Dry cleanable. For People and Planet. 85% organic cotton and 15% alpaca. Organic cotton cuts out all the harmful synthetic chemicals used to grow conventional cotton, making for safer working conditions for farmers and a healthier planet. Alpaca is an ultra fine fiber celebrated for being stronger than cashmere and warmer than wool. Made in Peru.