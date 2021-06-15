Paravel

Cabana Tote

$165.00

Vibrant, sustainable, and incredibly capable – this tote has the space and strength to ferry all of your belongings within its colorful confines. The canvas exterior is protected by a silicone coating to protect from stains and add to its durability. In addition to leather handles eco-certified by the Leather Working Group, a total of 23 recycled plastic water bottles were used to create the tote’s canvas exterior, water-resistant interior lining, and straps. This tote features slip and zippered pockets to keep items secure, dry, and (if the seaside is calling) sand-free. Vivid stripes add a pop of joy, and a stable base lets this spacious companion do the heavy lifting while you lounge. It’s like a hammock for your essentials.