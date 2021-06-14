Paula's Choice

C15 Super Booster

£46.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Starring ferulic acid and vitamins C and E, PAULA'S CHOICE's C15 Super Booster boasts an incredibly 15% vitamin C formula that helps to diminish fine lines and wrinkles as well as dark spots and hyperpigmentation for smoother, brighter, and firmer-feeling skin. The15% stabilised vitamin C is formulated at a skin-friendly pH of 3.0, and also boasts potent antioxidants such as vitamin E and ferulic acid as well as skin-smoothing peptides. Phewph! The perfect addition to your morning routine, prepare for skin to be thoroughly protected from environmental damage and await dramatically younger-looking and more radiant skin, day after day. We're obsessed!