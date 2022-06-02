Drunk Elephant

C-tango™ Multivitamin Eye Cream

Drunk Elephant is exclusive to MECCA The MECCA view: A luxurious eye cream that instantly brightens and hydrates tired-looking eyes. Formulated with a powerful combination of vitamin C, peptides and ceramides, C-Tango plumps fine lines and wrinkles, fights free radical damage and repairs existing signs of ageing such as discolouration and loss of firmness. Key ingredients: Power 5c vitamin complex: five forms of vitamin C that work together to firm fine lines, brighten dark circles and sun damage and protect against free radicals. 8 peptide blend: improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by strengthening skin. Ubiquinone: a vital antioxidant that supplies coenzyme q10 to the skin and reduces the depth of fine lines and wrinkles. Made without: Animal products, gluten, fragrance, silicone, essential oils, drying alcohols, SLS, chemical and synthetic sunscreen. Pair it with: Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil Drunk Elephant Lala RetroTM Whipped Cream Sunday Riley C.E.O Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Oil From the shop floor: “This is a perfect eye cream to layer under concealer because it instantly brightens and absorbs quickly." - Lucy, Retail Skincare Manager