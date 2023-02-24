Intimately

C.o.z.y Pants

$88.00 $29.95

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 69767549; Color Code: 060 Your new favorite lounge pants, these so cozy bottoms feature a plush waffle knit fabrication and wide waistband with tapered legs. Fit: High-rise, relaxed fit, tapered legs Features: Wide elastic waistband, oversized patch pockets, plush waffle knit fabrication, drop-crotch style Why We <3 It: Made to be worn every day, these ultra-cozy lounge pants are the perfect travel companion and a necessary addition to your weekend wardrobe.