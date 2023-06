Gobi

C-neck T-shirt

$229.00 $183.20

Buy Now Review It

At Gobi

DESCRIPTION Forming the foundation of every wardrobe, the C-neck cashmere T-shirt is your capsule go-to. Dress up denim, match with a midi skirt, or add depth to dresses. There are no hard and fast rules for this piece, because, simply put, it will match everything in your closet to a tee.