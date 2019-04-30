DermaQuest

C Infusion Tx Mask

£41.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dermaquest

Provides soothing antioxidant protection promoting collagen and elastin production. WHO is this product for • Skin that is in need of instant hydration and brightening while diminishing visible fine lines & wrinkles. • Directions: After cleansing apply the mask, leave for 5-10 minutes, remove, and apply appropriate treatment/moisturizer. Use 1-2 times per week. WHY you will love it • It brightens, hydrates, and fights free radical damage while increasing natural hyaluronic acid, collagen, and elastin